Register
02:46 GMT20 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Oil barrels

    French, Chinese Oil Companies Sign Agreements in Rat Race to Build East African Crude Oil Pipeline

    © CC0 / Schmucki
    Africa
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107820/19/1078201903_0:96:1920:1176_1200x675_80_0_0_98a2034c90fe4dbb81fc75f88b6788dc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202104201082675560-french-chinese-oil-companies-sign-agreements-in-rat-race-to-build-east-african-crude-oil-pipeline/

    Back in 2006, the East African country of Uganda made one of the biggest oil discoveries after crude oil reserves were unveiled in the Albertine Rift basin. The finding resulted in a race to secure projects related to these resources that have the ability to turn East Africa into a major international oil player.

    Uganda, Tanzania, French-owned oil company Total, and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) have all signed three agreements which will invest $3.5 billion into a 1,445-kilometer pipeline. It will run from western Uganda’s oil fields to the Tanzanian port of Tanga.

    The East African Crude Oil pipeline (EACOP), which is expected to commence in 2025, will cost around $10 billion and is expected to produce nearly 220,000 barrels of crude oil per day at an estimated $13.30 per barrel. EACOP is cited to be the world’s largest heated oil pipeline and production, which is scheduled to begin this year, is purported to result in the establishment of 10,000 jobs.

    “The Tilenga development and EACOP pipeline project are major projects for Total and are consistent with our strategy to focus on low breakeven oil projects while lowering the average carbon intensity of the Group’s upstream portfolio. These projects will create significant in-country value for both Uganda and Tanzania,” Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and chief executive officer of Total, said in a statement.

    Oil barrels
    © CC0
    Oil barrels

    The pipeline was originally planned to run through Kenya as it would provide a cheaper route. The presidents of Uganda and Kenya designed a route in 2015 that would end at the port of Lamu on the Indian Ocean, with officials even going as far as signing a preliminary agreement.

    However, in 2020, Tullow, an Irish oil and gas company that was the majority stakeholder in the pipeline, sold their Uganda share to Total. In what was considered a security concern, Total worried about the Lamu route being too close to the border of Somalia and perceived exposure to attacks from Al-Shabaab, an Islamist militant group based in East Africa and Yemen.

    After the discovery of a vast quantity of natural gas off the coast of northern Mozambique in 2010, a race to secure oil resources in East Africa began. Total, as well as the US-based ExxonMobil and Italy’s Eni, have secured investments in the development of Mozambique’s oil resources, including the Mozambique Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project.

    Attacks from the Al-Shabaab group have targeted projects related to the oil company’s developments, which led to the government of Mozambique in August 2020 signing a security pack with Total and ExxonMobil to support the continued development of the LNG project.

    As recently as March 2021, Al-Shabaab attacked a town in Cabo Delgado, the northern province of Mozambique where the project was set to resume, causing Total to withdraw its employees and force delays on the project. 

    Environmentalists have also shown resistance to the rise in oil-based projects in East Africa. Citing risks to the Uganda-Tanzania pipeline, activists claim developments will lead to the physical and economic displacement of people in both countries, as well as destroy 2,000 square kilometers of the ecosystem. 

    Several civil society organizations across both East African countries have co-signed a letter which states that Total and CNOOC failed to address the environmental concerns, steamrolling over the court and parliamentary processes.

    Earlier this month, more than 260 African and international organizations sent an open letter to 25 different commercial banks, urging them not to finance the construction of the pipeline. According to The Guardian, Total has since said they had undertaken an environmental and social risk assessment and mitigations strategies in relation to the project.

    “Total is also taking into the highest consideration the sensitive environmental context and social stakes of these onshore projects. Our commitment is to implement these projects in an exemplary and fully transparent manner,” Pouyanné has said in response to the concerns.

    In reports from the Guardian, Robert Kasande, permanent secretary at Uganda’s ministry of energy and mineral development also commented saying, “We are very mindful of the environment that we work in. It’s a very sensitive ecosystem. So we have put everything that we need to do in place.” 

    “These resources that are going to be coming into the country are going to be a huge boost to this economy,” he added.

    In wake of the deal, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan pledged on Monday to strengthen cooperation with the World Bank in the East African country’s goal for economic development during talks with Mara Warwick, the World Bank’s country director for Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

    The pipeline will take about three years to build, and the hope is that it will unlock billions of dollars into the economy of both Uganda and Tanzania, setting East Africa up to be a new international oil tycoon.

    Related:

    Uganda Deploys Army Soldiers to Fight East Africa Locust Outbreak
    Some 220 Inmates in Northern Uganda Break Out of Prison After Armed Skirmish, Reports Say
    Uganda Court Frees Jailed Rapper Presidential Candidate After Arrest Sparks Riots and Leaves 37 Dead
    As Uganda's Museveni Takes On Young Challenger, What Happened To Africa's 'Forever Presidents'?
    Uganda Accuses US of Trying to Undermine Presidential Elections
    Tags:
    pipeline, Oil, Total, Tanzania, Uganda, China National Offshore Oil Corp. (CNOOC)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Seen on the flight deck of the space shuttle Challenger, astronaut Sally K Ride, STS-7 mission specialist, became the first American woman in space on 18 June 1983.
    The Real Miss Universe Contest: First Female Astronauts in Space From All Over the World
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse