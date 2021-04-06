UPC Armed Group Says Leaving Anti-Government Rebel Coalition in CAR - Group’s Head

The Unity for Peace in Central Africa (UPC) "commits to withdraw from the Coalition of Patriots for Change," group head Ali Darassa said in a Monday statement quoted by France 24.
Darassa said the UPC remains committed to the February 2019 peace agreement signed between the CAR government and over a dozen armed groups.
Darassa stressed that the people of CAR have been suffering from famine, instability and a lack of humanitarian assistance following the electoral crisis in the country.
The December 27, 2020, presidential election saw CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera reelected for a second term, with 53 percent of the vote. Entire electoral districts, however, were unable to cast ballots in militia-controlled areas and some only managed to hold a partial vote because of intimidation by armed rebels.
In March, the CAR held a runoff legislative vote, as well as first-round voting, in December 2020 in areas where earlier violence obstructed the electoral process.
All comments
Show new comments (0)