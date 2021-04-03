Five People Killed By Suicide Bomber in Mogadishu, Somali

According to Somalian police, at least five people are dead as the result of a suicide bombing in the capital city Mogadishu.
The blast occurred in a restaurant in the Shangani District
The Al-Shabaab group (a part of the al-Qaeda* terrorist organisation) - which has launched attacks in the country - has not claimed responsibility for this assault as yet.
A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a busy restaurant in the Shangani district of Mogadishu. At least six people were killed and four more injured. So far #AlShabaab has not claimed responsibility for the attack yet pic.twitter.com/qtrHPsxAxl— ASISC (@ASISC_) April 3, 2021
Five people, including a child, have died after a suicide bomber blew himself up at a cafe in Shangani district of Mogadishu,Somali Police forces say. pic.twitter.com/S9oXz2OZte— Amaal Garaad Qaaje (@Amaalina8) April 3, 2021
*al-Qaeda is a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries
