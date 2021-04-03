Somali Army Repels Attack by Al-Shabaab Terrorists, Reports Say

The terrorists planned to attack Awdheegle and Bariire districts in the Lower Shabelle region.
The army is said to have prevented the jihadist group from using explosives in the attack.
Al-Shabaab earlier said that they had carried out a bomb attack on two military bases and targeted a convoy of government troops.
The radical Islamist group has long been leading insurgency against the Somalian federal government, staging numerous attacks in an attempt to impose a radical version of Sharia law in the country.
*al-Qaeda is a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries
