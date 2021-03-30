Mali Becomes 58th Country to Register Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine

"RDIF ... announces that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus has been approved in the Republic of Mali. Sputnik V is now approved for use in 58 countries globally with total population of over 1.5 billion people. The vaccine was registered in Mali under the emergency use authorization procedure," RDIF said in a press release.
"Sputnik V has been included in the national vaccine portfolio of more than 10 countries in Africa. We welcome the decision of our partners in Mali to approve Sputnik V and prevent the spread of coronavirus using safe and effective Russian vaccine," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev added.
Sputnik V is the world's second vaccine in terms of being certified. It has an efficacy of 91.6 percent, and is effective against mutated coronavirus strains.
