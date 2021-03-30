Register
08:08 GMT30 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu Aargau

    Ethiopia Is Awaiting Russia's Documents for Registering the Sputnik V Vaccine, Ambassador Says

    © Photo : MGIMO/Alexandra Raikova
    Africa
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1e/1082487783_0:228:1920:1308_1200x675_80_0_0_444a12b2f9ee96ef80c5653b6081ecac.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202103301082487739-ethiopia-is-awaiting-russias-documents-for-registering-the-sputnik-v-vaccine-ambassador-says/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ethiopia is awaiting Russia's documents for registering the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the African country, and is ready to purchase the vaccine when it has the financial opportunity, Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu Aargau said in an interview with Sputnik.

    "We would like to receive aid from the Russian government in providing Sputnik V. Russian companies can register in Ethiopia for the Sputnik [V] supply," Aargau said.

    The diplomat noted that Moscow had already submitted an appeal for vaccine authorisation in Ethiopia. According to Aargau, Ethiopia is waiting for the documents to arrive.

    "When our [financial] capacity allows ... we can buy," Aargau added, when asked if the country could purchase the Russian vaccine.

    Ethiopia and Russia will also sign a memorandum of understanding on space cooperation, Aargau said in an interview with Sputnik.

    "Soon we will sign a memorandum of understanding. The two parties are in the process of discussion on how they cooperate, so it is not yet finished," Aargau said.

    The Ethiopian Ambassador also stated in the interview that the next round of Ethiopia-Sudan-Egypt negotiations on the disputed Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is expected to be held in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), early in April.

    Great Renaissance Dam
    © REUTERS
    Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia Resume Talks on Renaissance Dam Under AU Auspices, Report Says
    Since June 2020, the African Union has been facilitating the "ongoing trilateral negotiations to reach a win-win outcome", and providing a "viable platform," the diplomat recalled. Ethiopia "has no interest in inviting any other parties" like the United States, the United Nations or European Union, to mediate, the ambassador stressed.

    "DRC [the current African Union chair] is planning to convene a face-to-face meeting in Kinshasa ... early next month," Aargau said.

    The Ethiopian ambassador announced that the second filling of the dam will start when the rainy season begins.

    "Now it is not the rainy season. The rainy season will come soon, in July, and the second filling will be conducted," Aargau added.

    The dam has been under construction since 2012 and would become the largest one in Africa when completed. However, the project triggered disputes with Egypt and Sudan, as both countries fear the dam would undermine their water security. The latest round of trilateral negotiations was held in November, but the sides failed to agree on the further procedure for talks.

    Tags:
    Grand Renaissance Dam, Sputnik V, COVID-19, Russia, Ethiopia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse