Two Soldiers Killed in Armed Attack on Military Base in Ivory Coast's North, Source Confirms

"Two soldiers were killed during an armed attack on a military base in Kafolo, while five other military were injured. Two terrorists were killed," the source said.
The Ivorian government has yet to confirm the attack.
Kafolo, which is situated on Ivory Coast's border with Burkina Faso, is a frequent target of attacks by extremist groups with ties to al-Qaeda and Daesh* (terrorist organisations outlawed in Russia).
The Kafolo-based military detachment came under a similar terrorist attack last June that resulted in the death of at least 10 soldiers.
*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.
