At least 3 People Killed, 23 Injured by Residential Building Collapse in Cairo - Photos, Video

According to Al-Ahram newspaper, the incident took place in the eastern part of the Egyptian capital in the early hours of Saturday.
March 27, 2021
Those injured have been delivered to hospitals while the search and rescue operation is underway.
📸 جهود الحماية المدنية وأهالي #جسر_السويس لانتشال الضحايا من تحت أنقاض العقار المنهار— القاهرة 24 (@cairo24_) March 27, 2021
🔴 بث مباشر: https://t.co/usPEx8jB8J pic.twitter.com/yVSLRftL1h
#جسر_السويس أنا ساكن في الشارع إللي جنب العمارة إللي وقعت والعمارة قديمة جدا وكانت 4 أدوار وصاحبها علاها ٦ أدوار وفيها مصنع في الدور الأول وحصل انفجار سمعناه وبعدها حسينا كأنه زلزال بعد العمارة ما وقعت حسبي الله ونعم الوكيل في كل فاسد pic.twitter.com/FgiMVfQVgL— د.إكرامى🇪🇬 (@dr_ekramy) March 27, 2021
Causes of the incident remain unknown.
All comments
Show new comments (0)