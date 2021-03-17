Tanzanian VP Confirms Death of President Magufuli, Aged 61, After Rumored COVID-19 Diagnosis

Tanzania's Vice President Samia Sulhu Hassan confirmed Wednesday that Magufuli, the fifth president of Tanzania, died around noon, following complications from a myocardial infarction, or heart attack.
"At around 12 p.m. [local time] we lost our courageous leader the President of the United Republic of Tanzania Hon. Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli who has died of a heart attack at Mzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam," the vice president said, according to a Google translation.
TANZIA: Makamu wa Rais, Samia Suluhu Hassan akitangaza kifo cha Rais wa Tanzania, Dkt. @MagufuliJP kilichotokea leo Machi 17, 2021. pic.twitter.com/8DcoBFic1z— Swahili Times (@swahilitimes) March 17, 2021
Confirmation of the Magufuli's death comes a week after the country's prime minister urged Tanzanians to not listen to "fake news" reports regarding the status of the president's health.
At the time, outlets were reporting that Magufuli, an outspoken denier of the novel coronavirus' impact, was on a ventilator and being treated for COVID-19 at a Nairobi hospital.
Reports went on to allege the Tanzanian president was transferred to an Indian hospital in a comatose state.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
