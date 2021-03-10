Kenya Becomes 10th African Nation to Authorise Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine

"RDIF announces the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the Republic of Kenya. Sputnik V has been registered under the emergency use authorisation procedure", RDIF said in a press release.
With the authorisation of Sputnik V in Kenya there are now 10 African nations that have registered the Russian vaccine, the fund added.
"Sputnik V is approved in 47 countries around the world with more registrations expected in coming weeks. It is truly a vaccine for all humankind and one of the best solutions to fight the pandemic", RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said, as quoted in the press release.
In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V, and developed by the Gamaleya research institute.
According to analysis of phase 3 clinical trials of Sputnik V, published by The Lancet medical journal, Sputnik V has 91.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.
