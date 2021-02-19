Mysterious Monolith Appears in DR Congo, Destroyed by Locals Amid Fears of 'Aliens and Illuminati'

Another mysterious monolith has appeared, this time in the Democratic Republic of the Congo - only to be later destroyed by frightened locals. The nearly four-metre (12-foot) metal structure was discovered in Kinshasa last weekend. However, reports say that after taking a lot of selfies with the monolith, the crowd attacked it with sticks and then set it on fire.
Residents set fire to the mysterious monolith that appeared in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo— Steff Migot (@Penseuse) February 18, 2021
Credit: REUTERS/ Kenni Katombe pic.twitter.com/w6K8GYFtp9
Reuters suggested that some locals were afraid of the monolith and believed it had been placed there by aliens or the Illuminati.
#DRCongo#Kinshasa's mysterious metal #monolith destroyed by mob-after initial selfie frenzy. Some feared it was satanic...put...by aliens or a secret cabal. "it is a triangle that we often see in documentaries about freemasons or #illuminati" #Congo https://t.co/3LQ0wZIqUn pic.twitter.com/nZNAMHPhkv— SkepticAfro StopAntiAfroRacismByArabMuslims (@skepticafro) February 18, 2021
According to the BBC, the crowd just wanted to see what was inside and what exactly the metal object was made of.
Local Mayor Bayllon Gaibene told the broadcaster that he had sent out some of the material for research to find out about its origins.
