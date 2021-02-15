Register
18:28 GMT15 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former South African President Jacob Zuma (C) leaves the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Johannesburg during a break on November 16, 2020.

    Zuma's Family Says it Will Fight Against Any Prison Term Given to Ex-S.Afican Leader

    © AFP 2021 / GUILLEM SARTORIO
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0f/1082084974_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_8166c82200f6f9ad23b469fd2baa82b4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202102151082084966-zumas-family-says-it-will-fight-against-any-prison-term-given-to-ex-safican-leader/

    JOHANNESBURG (Sputnik) - The family of former South African President Jacob Zuma on Monday promised to fight against the potential threat of the incarceration of the former South African leader for not presenting himself before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry.

    Earlier in the day, Zuma did not show up again before the commission. Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who is leading the inquiry, said he would request that the constitutional court seek an order to detain the former leader for contempt of court. The Zuma family told the South African National Broadcaster that they did not welcome the court decision, saying the deputy chief justice was confused and did not make independent decisions. The family said it was clear that the deputy chief justice was being influenced and told what to do.

    "We feel bad, we don't accept it. We will fight on and we don't want him to preside over Jacob Zuma and he knows that very well. There is a truth he is not telling, and until such a time he tells the truth, we will entertain him. If he doesn't tell the truth then he must recuse himself,"  one of the former president's sons, Edwin Zuma, said.

    A support group called the Radical Economic Transformation continues to show public support for Zuma. They held a briefing to further rally behind the embattled former president.

    "Who intervened and why is Deputy Chief Justice Zondo the most preferred judge to preside over Zuma. There are other judges who cannot be influenced. The manner in which Zondo subsequently deals with the Commission is biased and Zuma is being targeted, it's blatantly clear. When Zuma could not make it to the hearing due to ill health he was not given preference, this is worrying, but Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan was given special treatment when he could not appear also due to ill health," Carl Niehaus, a spokesman for the uMkonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association, said.

    Meanwhile, the legal community in South Africa has fully come out in support of the deputy chief justice's decision. Lawyer Lesley Dube said he agreed with Zondo.

    South African president, Jacob Zuma, arrives for the formal opening of parliament in Cape Town on February 12, 2015
    © AFP 2021 / POOL / NIC BOTHMA
    Cyril Ramaphosa Elected New South African President After Jacob Zuma Resigns

    "Contempt of court is a criminal offence, I agree with DCJ Zondo," Dube said.

    The commission has been hearing testimony since 2018, the year that Zuma had to resign amid a corruption scandal. Last year, the ex-president, who dismisses the claims against him, walked out of the proceedings when he was expected to give evidence on allegations of state capture over his ties with the wealthy Gupta family. The constitutional court has since ordered him to appear before the commission. This time, Zuma's legal team justified the no-show by saying that the summons was "irregular."

    Tags:
    prison, court, Jacob Zuma, South Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A couple waits to cross the street on Valentine's Day, 14 February 2021, in New York's Little Italy neighbourhood. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, couples are still out celebrating Valentine's Day.
    Love in the Time of COVID: How Valentine's Day Was Celebrated in the US
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse