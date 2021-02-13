Casualties Feared After Blast Near Presidential Palace in Mogadishu, Somalia - Photos, Videos

According to Garowe Online, the blast hit the Sayidka junction on the main road towards the palace. The news outlet also reported that the explosion occurred at 9:00 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT) and was followed by gunfire. At the moment, no further details have been provided.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
PHOTOS: Twisted remains of vehicles and rickshaws damaged in the VBIED attack. The checkpoint at Sayidka junction is strategic, it links the city to a secure compound housing the federal parliament, presidential palace and other important government agencies. pic.twitter.com/ZkYZb55JmI— Abdulaziz Billow Ali (@AbdulBillowAli) February 13, 2021
🇸🇴 ALERTE INFO - Un véhicule a explosé à #Mogadiscio, capitale de la #Somalie, non loin du palais présidentiel. Plusieurs personnes sont mortes dans l'explosion. Le bilan n'a pas encore été confirmé par les autorités. (CNN) #Mogadishupic.twitter.com/qKn1E0fYMw— Mediavenir (@Mediavenir) February 13, 2021
#Somalia— 🌎 Sarwar 🌐 (@ferozwala) February 13, 2021
Deadly car bombing explosion targets a security checkpoint near Somalia's parliament headquarters in #Mogadishu: According to police spokesman#BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/RQ1B1IaQxE
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
