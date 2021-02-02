Register
15:21 GMT02 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Liquor

    South African Liquor Traders Welcome Partial Lift of Sales Ban

    © CC0
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1f/1080027234_0:39:1280:759_1200x675_80_0_0_cbc02d3f9abdfd91ee3e2c491fc24992.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202102021081959836-south-african-liquor-traders-welcome-partial-lift-of-sales-ban/

    JOHANNESBURG (Sputnik) - South Africa's National Liquor Traders Council has welcomed the partial lift of the ban on alcohol sales, while lamenting the lack of support from the government for an industry wearied by the pandemic, spokesperson Lucky Ntimane told Sputnik.

    Alcohol sales were banned in South Africa on December 28. On Monday, following the arrival of first COVID-19 vaccine doses, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced certain loosening of liquor restrictions. Under new regulations, the retail sale of alcohol in South Africa is permitted from Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central African Time (08:00-16:00 GMT) and the on-site consumption in restaurants and pubs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

    “The tavern sector is subjected to humiliating bans without any due regard to livelihoods that are dependent on the sector compounded by the fact that the government does not provide any relief whatsoever to cushion the blow from these devastating bans,” Ntimane said, adding that the council members "welcome the lifting of the ban and hope this is the last time that the alcohol industry will be tempered with."

    Although the partial ban on the sale of liquor in South Africa has been lifted, the industry sees it as too little too late. Most liquor traders in South Africa say the first ban was manageable; the second one was tolerable, while the third one was unbearable.

    “We have been hit hard because we missed the festive season. Liquor was banned on December 28, leaving us dry and not selling on December 31 and moving forward. We owe suppliers. Some will not make it back," Martin Hlongwa, the owner of a restaurant in Boksburg, told Sputnik.

    Coupled with the continuing curfew — even though it was reduced from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. – 4 a.m. — this will likely hold people back from eating and drinking out, the businessman believes.

    South Africa continues to be under a Level 3 out of 5 lockdown, which means moderate spread of the virus amid moderate preparedness of the national health care system. The African nation is also where a new virus variant with higher contagiousness originated, spreading worldwide.

    As of Tuesday, South Africa confirmed over 1.4 million COVID-19 cases and over 44,000 related deaths, which is the highest toll in the African continent.

    Tags:
    COVID-19, Liquor, alcohol, sales ban, South Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover
    Legal Scramble
    Legal Scramble
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse