Massive Blast Rocks Somalia's Mogadishu After Reports of Gunfire - Photos, Video

A huge blast has rocked Somalia's capital Mogadishu and was followed by sounds of gunfire, Reuters reported, citing a witness.
The local authorities have not yet provided any comment on the incident and it remains unclear what may have caused the blast.
The first photos and videos from the scene have been shared online.
#BREAKING: A loud blast heard in the heart of Mogadishu, the #Somali capital on Sunday afternoon followed by gunfire. More soon. pic.twitter.com/qDY1SyJaLy— Mohammed Dhaysane (@MDhaaysane) January 31, 2021
Huge explosion reported around Mogadishu’s KM4 and airport checkpoint. #Mogadishu #Somalia pic.twitter.com/SEwVAKwwqe— Mani (@Maa_niii) January 31, 2021
The al-Shabaab terrorist group frequently carries out attacks against the country’s government, which is supported by the UN and the African Union peacekeeping mission.
