Bomb Blast Targeting Ex-Lawmaker in Somalia’s Mogadishu Kills 4 Soldiers, Reports Say

According to Somalian news outlet Garowe Online, Afrah himself was injured in the explosion in the Shibis district of Mogadishu.
Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and launched an investigation into the incident.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack but some reports suggest that the explosion was plotted by Al-Shabaab militants.
Four bodyguards were killed following an IED explosion on a vehicle carrying two former MPs and a traditional elder in Shibis district of central Mogadishu, reports. One of the MPs escaped a similar attack just last month. Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.— Abdulrazaq sheikh hassan (@Abdulra76603511) January 23, 2021
