Register
10:36 GMT13 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A police officer in a French-style uniform watches over rice fields in Madagascar

    Madagascar: Why Giant Island Run by Former DJ May Have a Future as French Data Processing Hub

    © AP Photo / Alessandra Tarantino
    Africa
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0c/1081742849_0:102:3094:1843_1200x675_80_0_0_3dfe6c4e5389b787f67547680e68fff7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202101131081745181-madagascar-why-giant-island-run-by-former-dj-has-a-future-as-french-data-processing-hub/

    Madagascar is the world’s fourth largest island and, if laid across Europe, would span from London to Algiers. John Gimlette has just written a book about the island after spending three months travelling around it.

    British author John Gimlette says he is optimistic about the future of Madagascar despite seeing appalling poverty among the island’s 26 million people.

    Mr Gimlette, who has just published a book - Gardens of Mars: Madagascar, an Island Story, says many of the two million people in the capital, Antananarivo, live on less than a euro a day.

    "The Malagasy have got a real problem with corruption but they are very ingenious and good at coming up with solutions, especially in their approach to technology. They have the best 4G in the whole of Africa," he says. 
    A boy from the Sakalava people of western Madagascar, with fish he has just caught
    © Photo : John Gimlette
    A boy from the Sakalava people of western Madagascar

    Mr Gimlette says they are fast becoming a data processing hub for the French-speaking world and that industry will soon employ 50,000 people.

    He adds they are also carving a niche out for Francophone customer service centres and he says this was partly because they are naturally “sympathetic”.

    Mr Gimlette explains Madagascar suffered from a considerable “brain drain” with professionals, especially doctors, going off to work in France and he says rich Malagasy also often moved to Mauritius or the Seychelles, leaving behind only the poor.

    A man rows a canoe on the River Tsiribinha in western Madagascar
    © Photo : John Gimlette
    A man rows a canoe on the River Tsiribinha in western Madagascar

    Madagascar is one of the most mysterious and enigmatic countries in the world.

    Most people in the western world know nothing about it and would have trouble placing it on the map or coming up with an accurate fact about the island.

    Millions of years ago Madagascar was part of a giant landmass which broke away from the super-continent of Gondwanaland and floated out into what would become the Indian Ocean.

    At the time Madagascar was connected to what would become India and Sri Lanka but they then broke off and floated northwards, with ‘India’ eventually crashing into the Asian continent, creating the Himalayas.

    Mr Gimlette says there is a seam of sapphires in Madagascar which he is convinced is geologically linked to a similar field of precious stones in Sri Lanka.

    Madagascar was an uninhabited island off the coast of what would become Africa and would remain so until 10,000 years ago when there is evidence of some human habitation, although it is not clear if it was settlers or people just passing by.

    Then, around the time of Jesus Christ, the ancestors of the modern Malagasy people arrived - a group of migrants who had travelled 3,700 miles from Borneo in what is now Indonesia.

    ​The geographer Jared Diamond has described it as one of the “greatest mysteries of human migration” but there is an 80 percent congruity between the Malagasy language and that of the Boruto valley in southern Borneo.

    Fast forward until the 19th century and Madagascar was being coveted by the British and French, as it is close to the main shipping route from Europe to India.

    In 1820 two missionaries, David Griffiths and Reverend David Jones, travelled to Madagascar from Cardigan in west Wales.

    "They translated the New Testament into Malagasy, published 3,000 bibles and within 10 years had converted half a million people," says Mr Gimlette.

    The French would later convert many more to Catholicism.

    Mr Gimlette, who has previously written books about Sri Lanka and Surinam, explains: “The French arrived in 1895 and one of the journeys I did was to retrace their steps from the coast to Antananarivo. It’s 500 kilometres and they were building a road as they went so it was a very slow march.”

    Eventually they reached the capital and conquered it with minimal effort.

    He says malaria and blackwater fever counted for most of their casualties.

    “Out of 8,000 deaths only 25 were in combat,” adds Mr Gimlette.

    Antananarivo, which had been founded by the island’s dominant Merina tribe in 1610, was now a sizeable city surrounded by slums and shantytowns.

    The Merina, who hail from the highlands, remain the dominant political force in Madagascar today but they remain in conflict with Afro-Malagasy people from the coast, the so-called côtier.

    Andry Rajoelina campaigning for the presidency during the 2018 election in Madagascar
    © AP Photo / Themba Hadebe
    Andry Rajoelina campaigning for the presidency during the 2018 election in Madagascar

    The current President, Andry Rajoelina, and his two predecessors Hery Rajaonarimampianina and Marc Ravalomanana, are all Merina.

    Ravalomanana - a self-made milk and yoghurt millionaire - led the country from 2002 until 2009 when he finally stepped down and handed over to Rajoelina, a former DJ, after a political crisis which lasted for nine months.

    Mr Gimlette says Ravalomanana had been an Anglophone, who was trying to move the country closer to the United States, and he says France and Russia were behind Rajoelina.

    Rajoelina lost power in an election in 2013 but bounced back in 2018, defeating Ravalomanana.

    Mr Gimlette says: "Rajoelina started out as a DJ and then ran a lot of radio stations which made him wealthy. He is very young. He was one of the youngest heads of state when he came to power. He is very dapper. There are lots of scandals around him but he's an interesting guy."

    In this photo taken Friday, April 24, 2020 residents are given bottles of a herbal mixture which is said to prevent and cure COVID-19 in Antanarivo, Madagascar. President Andry Rajoelina is promoting the drink but there is no scientific proof to back up his claims.
    © AP Photo / Alexander Joe
    In this photo taken Friday, April 24, 2020 residents are given bottles of a herbal mixture which is said to prevent and cure COVID-19 in Antanarivo, Madagascar. President Andry Rajoelina is promoting the drink but there is no scientific proof to back up his claims.

    In the summer of 2020, when COVID-19 hit Madagascar, Rajoelina endorsed a traditional Malagasy cure, made from local plants. It sold widely across Africa but has no credibility among the medical establishments of the western world.

    There have been 267 deaths in Madagascar, compared to 20,000 in Belgium - a country with a population of half the size.

    Mr Gimlette stresses it was “chaotic for a time” and is “still there” but he notes Madagascar had a history of knowing how to lock down, which may have helped it, as has its isolation.

    Tags:
    France, Asia, Africa, Antananarivo, Madagascar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bill Clinton, left centre, gives a high five to Chuck Berry, right, during the finale of the Presidential Gala at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland, 19 January 1993.
    From Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump: Four Decades of Presidential Inauguration Ceremonies
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse