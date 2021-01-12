Register
17:53 GMT12 January 2021
    In this April 24, 2020, photo, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the NASREC Expo Centre in Johannesburg

    South African Health Workers Want COVID-19 Vaccine Plan and Stalled Pay Promise Kept

    © AP Photo / Jerome Delay
    President Cyril Ramaphosa said 1.2 million healthcare workers would be first in line for COVID-19 vaccines — once they start arriving mid-year — followed by "essential" workers, the elderly and those at risk due to other medical conditions.

    South African healthcare workers' leaders have urged the president to firm up COVID-19 vaccine roll-out plans — honour a pay rise agreed last year.

    Health and Education union NEHAWU was responding to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Monday night national address on the COVID-19 pandemic, in which he pledged steps to reduce the strain on South Africa's hospitals and their staff.

    “These workers are still dejected by not receiving their salary increase which was due on the 1st April 2020," NEHAWU spokesman Khaya Xaba said. "Instead of introducing a danger allowance or a moral incentive the government saw it fit to shower them with empty words of appreciation.” 

    Public-sector unions took the government to court in December — and lost — in a bid to force it to implement the pay settlement agreed last spring. 

    Ramaphosa also said his government had belatedly placed orders 20 million doses of vaccines, which would be “delivered mainly in the first half of the year”, following widespread criticism from labour, doctors and academics.

    But NEHAWU was sceptical of Ramaphosa's claim to have mapped out a "comprehensive" roll-out strategy. 

    “We have not seen operation elements which include the vaccination training programme for clinicians, education programme for healthcare workers about the vaccine, logistical roll-out and vaccination sites for the aged (Transportation) and emergency reporting for Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI),” Xaba said.

    ANC-allied union federation COSATU joined NEHAWU in welcoming Ramaphosa's commitment to fill vacant healthcare jobs, but reiterated its previous criticism of the government's delay in securing vaccine supplies.

    "A comprehensive vaccine plan should have been put in place by last December. We will only be convinced when we see the vaccines being delivered, transported, and dispensed," COSATU spokesman Sizwe Pamla said. "Every day lost in rolling out the vaccines sees hundreds of unnecessary deaths."

    The Bill Gates-funded Covax, which counts the World Health Organisation, UNICEF and the World Bank among its "partners", had already promised to deliver another 10 million doses, but only by the “second quarter” of 2021 — possibly as late as the end of June. South Africa reportedly paid 327 million rand ($22 million) to Covax just before Christmas as a 15 per cent down-payment on a 2.18 billion rand ($149 million) fee for supplying vaccines.

    South Africa has set a target of vaccinating 40 million people — some two-thirds of the population — by the end of the year in order to achieve “herd immunity”. To hit that target, South Africa would need 80 million shots of vaccines with a two-dose regimen.

    The president said 1.2 million health workers would be the first to be immunised — in line with Covax's doctrine —  followed by "essential" workers and those most at risk from the virus: over-60s ands thsoe with co-morbidities.

    A patient is seen lying on a bed in the COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) on New Year's Day at the United Memorial Medical Center on January 1, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
    © AFP 2020 / Go Nakamura
    ‘It’s a Nightmare Scenario’: UK Hospitals Reaching Capacity as COVID Cases Surge, Analyst Says
    Ramaphosa said there had been nearly 190,000 new coronavirus infections identified and more than 4,600 death since the start of the year, bringing the totals to over 1.2 million infections and and 33,000 deaths. He added that more than 148,000 people had been admitted to hospital.

