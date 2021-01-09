Adorable Dwarf Giraffes Spotted in Africa

"Dwarf" giraffes have been discovered for the first time in Africa, according to a group of scientists from the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.
"The fact that this is the first description of dwarf giraffe is just another example of how little we know about these charismatic animals," Julian Fennessy, director and co-founder of GCF, said in a statement quoted by the Live Science. "There is just so much more to learn about giraffe in Africa and we need to stand tall now to save them before it is too late."
Two dwarf giraffes have been spotted in Africa for the first time ever.— Africa Facts (@AfricaUpdats) January 8, 2021
One dwarf giraffe was found in Murchison Falls National Park in Uganda, and the other was found on a private farm in central Namibia. pic.twitter.com/0yBWIQNTg7
Scientists noticed them during photographic research related to the determination of the number and distribution of giraffes throughout the continent.
