Egypt May Start Clinical Trials of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V Soon, Reports Say

"[The manufacturer] of the Russian vaccine Sputnik has submitted the clinical trials dossier to the health ministry, and, as expected, it will soon start clinical trials in Egypt", Hassani said as quoted by the news outlet.
On 3 January, Egypt has officially licensed the Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm for emergency use.
In late September, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the primary investor into the vaccine, announced a deal with Egypt's Pharco securing the supply of 25 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine to the North African country.
In August, Russia became the first country to register a COVID-19 vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. The clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya research institute, have demonstrated that its efficacy rate is over 90 percent.
