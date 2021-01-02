At Least 56 People Killed, 20 Wounded After 'Terror Attack' in Niger, Reports Say

According to Radio France internationale (RFI), "jihadists" attacked the villages of Tchombangou and Zaroumdareye located in the vicinity of the Malian border, leaving at least 56 people killed and around 20 injured.
The military source in the Malian army confirmed to Sputnik that "about 58 people" were killed in the attack that was carried out by an unidentified gunmen on Saturday in Western Niger.
The source also outlined that the militants "in recent weeks made threats to the residents of border villages between the two countries, Mali and Niger, in order to support jihadist groups and stand against the state."
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
