Register
21:15 GMT16 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Israel-Morocco Peace Deal Likely to Push Other Maghrebi Nations Away from US Bloc

    © AP Photo / Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service
    Africa
    Get short URL
    by
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/10/1081483447_0:66:3066:1791_1200x675_80_0_0_b3584733e1ca0b24d4e15675eb430b13.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202012161081483477-israel-morocco-peace-deal-likely-to-push-other-maghrebi-nations-away-from-us-bloc/

    The Muslim nations of North Africa have long been split on political issues, but remained united for decades in their opposition to Israel. However, with Morocco’s recent decision to recognize Israel, the entire political geography of the region could be thrown into disarray.

    Last week, US President Donald Trump announced he had mediated a peace deal between Morocco and Israel. In exchange for Rabat’s agreement to become the seventh Arab state to extend political recognition of Israel’s existence, Washington gave recognition to Morocco’s claims of sovereignty over Western Sahara.

    While the move might have brought Morocco further into the US bloc, the deal is likely to push the remaining states of the Maghreb region even further away.

    The US’ move was highly disputed by other world powers, including the United Kingdom and Russia, which both condemned the move as a violation of international law. The United Nations has recognized the Polisario Front as the diplomatic representatives of the native Saharawi people and created a special mission - the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara, or MINURSO - to oversee an independence referendum in the territory. As recently as October, the US even voted to extend MINURSO’s mission for another year.

    Across North Africa, regional states have similarly decried the move and dismissed suggestions they may also be preparing to break the 1967 Khartoum Resolution and recognize Israel’s existence.

    Algeria

    On Saturday, Algerian Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad condemned the move as destabilizing the region. “Foreign operations are taking place outside our borders with the aim of destabilizing Algeria,” he said according to the Algerian newspaper La Patrie, adding that Algerians would unite to “face the multiple dangers that threaten our country.”

    Moreover, earlier this year, when the United Arab Emirates announced its peace deal with Israel, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune unequivocally stated Algeria “will not participate in it,” accept it or bless it.

    “The Palestine cause is sacred, and we will not give it up,” he added.

    © AP Photo / Sidali Djarboub
    In this Friday, June 3, 2016 file photo, members of the Polisario Front, the organization disputing sovereignty over Western Sahara with Morocco, mourn their leader, Mohamed Abdelaziz, during his funerals held in the Rabouni refugees camp, south western Algeria.
    Algeria’s Tindouf Province is also home to several Saharawi refugee camps, and Algiers has long recognized the Polisario Front’s claims to represent Saharawis. According to the CIA World Factbook, there are believed to be 100,000 Saharawi refugees in Tindouf.

    Algiers was already growing closer to Moscow, having agreed to a $2 billion deal to buy 14 of Russia’s new Su-57 stealth aircraft. This is in addition to other recent purchases of Russian Su-33 and Su-34 fighter aircraft, and according to Menadefense, was made in response to Morocco’s August purchase of 25 F-16V “Viper” fighters from the United States.

    Tunisia

    On Monday, Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi told France24 that Tunis would not be following in Rabat’s footsteps either.

    “For Tunisia, the question is not on the agenda,” Mechichi said. “Every country has its own reality, its own truth and its own diplomacy, which it considers best for its people. We respect Morocco’s choice, Morocco is a sister country that we love very much.”

    However, some voices in Tunisia have also criticized Polisario as well as Algeria’s support for Saharawis in recent days. 

    Just days before the Morocco-Israel peace deal was announced, Moncef Marzouki, Tunisia’s first democratically-elected president, suggested Saharawi refugees should move to Morocco and “forget the whims of a Sahrawi state.” He also accused Algeria of holding “100 million Maghreb citizens hostage” because of 100,000 Sahawari “separatists.”

    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    French Prime Minister Jean Castex, right, welcomes Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, prior to their meeting at Matignon, in Paris, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
    Former Tunisian Foreign Minister Ahmed Ounaies has also aroused anger by blaming Algiers for the entire affair, telling a local radio station: “Algeria played with fire and caused Morocco to accelerate the process of normalizing relations with Israel and the division of the Maghreb region,” according to Middle East Eye.

    The comments reportedly required special smoothing over by Tunis’ present foreign minister, Othman Jerandi, who assured Algiers that was not Mechichi’s position.

    Libya

    When Muammar Gaddafi came to power in 1973, Tripoli severed its relations with Israel, and they have never been resumed. However, his overthrow in 2011 and the subsequent civil war have brought new confusion to the issue.

    On the one hand, Mohamed Amari Zayed, a member of the Libyan President Council, told Al Jazeera in August, when news of the forthcoming UAE-Israel peace deal was announced, that the agreement was “a betrayal” and “another stab in the back” to the Muslim community.

    On the other, Turkey’s Anadolu Agency reported just days prior that eastern Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar, who heads the Tobruk-based Libyan National Army in rebellion against the UN-recognized government in Tripoli, had been meeting with Israel’s Mossad military intelligence agency for years and that Jerusalem hoped to gain by Haftar’s overthrow of the Tripoli government.

    Mauritania

    Nouakchott once recognized Israel’s existence, but severed relations in the wake of the 2008 war on Gaza. So far, the Islamic Republic of Mauritania has said little about Morocco’s recent deal, but after the UAE’s peace deal with Israel in September, the Mauritanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it trusted the “wisdom and good judgment” of the Emirati leadership in making the decision.

    Geoffrey Porter, the CEO of North Africa Risk Consulting, told Turkish Radio and Television News at the time that it was unlikely Mauritanian President Mohammed Ould Ghazouani would risk the “considerable headache” normalization would bring from Tewassoul, a Muslim Brotherhood-aligned party in opposition to his government.

    Still, the UAE exerts considerable influence over Mauritanian affairs, thanks to billions of dollars in investment Abu Dhabi has sunk into the Sahelian state in recent years, and Nouakchott could well be eager to improve relations with Morocco as well.

    Related:

    Algeria's Prime Minister Voices Security Concerns Over Morocco-Israel Rapprochement
    Israel, Bhutan Establish Full Diplomatic Relations, Israeli Foreign Ministry Says
    Iran's President Accuses Israel of Assassinating Nuclear Scientist to Provoke War in Region
    Tags:
    Mauritania, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, peace deal, Israel, Morocco, North Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President-elect Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden gesture to supporters Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
    Meet Joe Biden, the Next President of the United States
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse