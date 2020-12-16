Register
13:39 GMT16 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Libyan flashes the V sign to celebrate at Saha Kish Square in Benghazi, Libya, 23 October 2011 as Libya's transitional government declares the liberation of Libya after months of bloodshed that culminated in the death of longtime leader Moammar Gaddafi.

    Unneeded Arab Spring: Eyewitness Recalls the Downfall of Once-Wealthy Libya 10 Years Down the Line

    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    Africa
    Get short URL
    by
    151
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/10/1081479504_0:0:3066:1725_1200x675_80_0_0_25bb4a1fa8cfea9257fc65d61f3abeb6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202012161081479416-unneeded-arab-spring-gaddafis-wealthy-libya-didnt-require-2011-revolution-eyewitness-believes/

    The 2011 Libyan uprising that toppled the country’s longtime ruler Muammar al-Gaddafi devastated the oil-rich nation, believes a Tunisian journalist, who has been covering the conflict extensively. And now a decade down the line, the future still looks bleak as the threat of the country's split is looming.

    In December 2010, when Khaoula Ben Kias, a young Tunisian journalist was covering the eruption of the mass protests in her country that later turned into a tsunami known as the Arab Spring, she could not imagine that the wave of violent clashes would soon spill into Libya.

    "The situation in Tunisia has been turbulent and unclear. There was accumulated frustration, the streets didn't calm down, and the masses wanted to change the reality," she relays, recalling the events that paved the way for the ouster of the longtime Tunisian president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, who fled the country in mid-January, leaving with his family for Saudi Arabia.

    Past Prosperity

    But in the neighbouring Libya, the situation was different. Before the eruption of the NATO airpower-backed revolution in February 2011, the oil rich country had relatively high living standards.

    Colonel Muammar al-Gaddafi, who ruled the country for 41 years, used Libya's oil to advance the society. Throughout his tenure, he launched ambitious social programmes in the fields of education, health, housing, public works and provided subsidies for electricity and basic products, something that improved Libyans' living conditions and positioned the country as having among the highest living standards in Africa.  

    FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2009 file photo, Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi gestures with a green cane as he takes his seat behind bulletproof glass for a military parade in Green Square, Tripoli, Libya.
    © AP Photo / Ben Curtis
    FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2009 file photo, Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi gestures with a green cane as he takes his seat behind bulletproof glass for a military parade in Green Square, Tripoli, Libya.

    Back then, Libyans' literacy rate stood at more than 88 percent, the concept of gender equality was protected by law, the country had no external debt, and the security situation was relatively stable, primarily due to the fact that Gaddafi was ruling the country with an iron fist.

    This was the reason why Ben Kias believed Libya, with its prosperity and stability, would avoid that fate of mass protests.

    "Many of us [journalists] didn't think that Libya needed that revolution. Of course, [just like others] they didn't have the freedoms and the democracy but they were a wealthy country that didn't require that upheaval," she says.

    Hell Unkeyed

    However, the Libyan masses thought otherwise. In mid-February 2011, protests erupted in the city of Benghazi as people were angered by the arrest of a human rights lawyer, Fethi Tarbel.

    Demonstrators called on Gaddafi to resign but he vowed to stay with his loyalists until the end, leading to violent clashes between protesters and the security forces.

    Libya: Before and After Gaddafi
    © Sputnik
    Libya: Before and After Gaddafi
    When Benghazi finally fell into the hands of the rebels and the upheaval reached Tripoli, Gaddafi resorted to lethal force against the demonstrators.

    The situation rapidly spiralled out of control, with protests escalating and eventually leading to the eruption of an armed conflict between government forces and rebels, backed by NATO.

    Top officials voiced their support for the revolution, with some military personnel leaving Gaddafi to join the rebel forces, and the feeling was that the longtime ruler was losing the country.

    ​Gaddafi blamed foreign powers for the turmoil in Libya as NATO initiated one of its “humanitarian interventions” there, conducting airstrikes against government forces.

    In 2016, a report submitted to the subcommittee on Terrorism, Nonproliferation, and Trade pinned the blame for the mess in the country on Washington, saying it was the administration of Democrat President Barack Obama that established a no-fly zone over Libya, something that helped "Islamic terrorist groups long subdued under Gaddafi's regime to spring up."

    Although Ben Kias doesn't use similar terms, she does acknowledge that the general feeling was that the Libyan revolution was not born inside the country but was rather carried there by "the winds of the Tunisian revolution".

    The capture, brutal torture and murder of Gaddafi by the rebels after a NATO air strike hit his convoy outside his hometown of Sirte in October 2011 unleashed chaos in the war-torn country.

    Picture of Libya's ousted leader Moammar Gadhafi is seen in the ashes in downtown Sirte, Libya, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2011.
    © AP Photo / Bela Szandelszky
    Picture of Libya's ousted leader Moammar Gadhafi is seen in the ashes in downtown Sirte, Libya, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2011.

    According to the same 2016 report, the death of Libya’s longtime strongman resurrected "long-simmering political, regional and ethnic divisions" and allowed terrorist organisations to rear their heads.

    On the political front, the civil war that erupted led to the division of the country. Economically the revolution caused the destruction of part of the country's infrastructure and almost halted oil production, dealing a devastating blow to industry, given that the sector has been a major source of income for Libyans.

    And now almost ten years down the line, Ben Kias says the future of the North African country, which has ever since been divided between several armed factions, still looks bleak.

    "I think that eventually Libya will fall apart and will be divided between the East, the West and the South. Peace is remote there not only because of the external interference but also because of the absence of educated elite and the lack of national figures, who would be able to steer the country through this crisis."
    Tags:
    Libya, revolution, Arab Spring, Muammar Gaddafi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President-elect Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden gesture to supporters Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
    Meet Joe Biden, the Next President of the United States
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse