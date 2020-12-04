Blast Hits Engen Oil Refinery in South Africa - Photo, Video

No fatalities or injuries have been reported so far.
Emergency services and the fire department have been deployed to the scene of the incident.
Explosion Rocks Engen Refinery in Durban #DurbanExplosion #EngenRefinery pic.twitter.com/C0vNbZxEPM— 🚀 𝔽𝕒𝕚𝕫𝕖𝕝 ℙ𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕝 (@FaizelPatel143) December 4, 2020
A spokesman for Engen company has told Reuters that he would provide information later in the day.
#Explosion rattles cages in #Durban - more booms usually proceed the first, be cautious if you can. pic.twitter.com/bqtBWtJxzZ— ANGIE (@ANGIES_DREAM) December 4, 2020
Explosion at Engen refinery in Durban... pic.twitter.com/GCZYmUIhCt— Carissa Marnce (@CarissaMarnce) December 4, 2020
BREAKING: There’s been a massive explosion at the Engen Oil Refinery on Tara Road in Merebank this morning. More to follow. @ecr9495— ECR_Newswatch (@ECR_Newswatch) December 4, 2020
Video: Supplied pic.twitter.com/VPdQvnb1OB
