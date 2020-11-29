Register
22:20 GMT29 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Flag of the International Committee of the Red Cross. (File)

    Red Cross Says Hospitals in Ethiopia's Tigray Region Lack Medical Supplies for Wounded

    © Sputnik / Sergey Averin
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105739/87/1057398746_0:167:3048:1881_1200x675_80_0_0_3e31601ead4b9a27a6d98159c5ae419f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202011291081312172-red-cross-says-hospitals-in-ethiopias-tigray-region-lack-medical-supplies-for-wounded/

    GENEVA (Sputnik) - Health facilities in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray are running out of medical supplies necessary to treat patients wounded as a result of the recent armed clashes in the region's capital of Mek'ele, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Sunday.

    On Saturday, the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) conducted an offensive against the northern region's forces — the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) — and gained full control of Mek'ele, which used to be the TPLF's headquarters. While the Tigray forces have accused the ENDF of bombarding the city, Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu Argau denied this in a comment to Sputnik, stressing that the operation targeted the TPLF, not civilians.

    "A day after fighting around the Tigray state capital Mekelle, local hospitals and health facilities are running dangerously low on medical supplies to care for the wounded as well as other mounting medical needs and conditions," the ICRC said in a press release.

    According to the organization, the Ethiopian Red Cross Society has been transporting injured people to Mek'ele's Ayder Referral Hospital, but the facility is quickly running out of drugs and equipment to provide adequate medical service, while roughly 80 percent of patients are suffering from traumatic injuries.

    ​The hospital lacks even body bags for the deceased, not to mention food needed by patients recovering from surgeries, according to the press release.

    "The hospital is running dangerously low on sutures, antibiotics, anticoagulants, painkillers, and even gloves. The influx of injured comes more than three weeks after supply chains were disrupted into Mekelle. We need to ensure that health workers have the supplies and conditions they need to carry out their lifesaving work," Maria Soledad, the head of operations for the ICRC in Ethiopia, said.

    Members of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces
    © CC0
    Ethiopian National Defense Forces Gain Control of Tigray's Capital
    Noting that the security situation in the city has improved, ICRC said it would cooperate with the authorities to deliver humanitarian aid, including medical supplies, to Mek'ele, where displaced residents continue to return in the wake of the violent conflict.

    In September, the TPLF, in opposition to the Ethiopian government, asked Addis Ababa for permission to hold regional elections, which were earlier postponed over COVID-19. After getting a rejection, the party organized elections on its own, which the federal government never recognized as legitimate.

    On November 4, the Ethiopian government launched a military operation in Tigray, accusing the TPLF of an attack on a local military base to hijack weapons and arm anti-government militia. According to the UN Refugee Agency, the hostilities forced over 43,000 Ethiopians to flee to Sudan.

    Tags:
    TPLF (Tigray People's Liberation Front), Ethiopia, Red Cross
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse