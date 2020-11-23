Register
22:32 GMT23 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A swarm of locust is seen in the southern Israeli city of Eilat, in the Red Sea, Sunday Nov. 21, 2004.

    Video: East Africa Threatened With Famine as Locust Swarms Once Again Descend on Region

    © AP Photo / Mori Chen
    Africa
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107267/75/1072677551_0:205:1935:1293_1200x675_80_0_0_c91d0248ffd8043b4c0034e32ffe4111.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202011231081253197-video-east-africa-threatened-with-famine-as-locust-swarms-once-again-descend-on-region/

    Amid a new armed conflict and subsequent refugee crisis in East Africa, a new batch of locust swarms has arisen, even further threatening the food security of millions of people.

    For the third time this year, swarms of hungry grasshoppers are invading eastern Africa, endangering food supplies in a region where famine is always perilously close and a new civil war is beginning to unfold.

    On Friday, the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) sounded the alert that swarms were again on the move across the region, threatening crops in Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Djibouti, Yemen, Somalia, Kenya and Tanzania.

    "Breeding continues in central Somalia and eastern Ethiopia where hopper bands are present, and a new generation of immature swarms will start forming by the end of this month. Swarm formation will continue throughout December because of widespread hatching and band formation that occurred this past week," the FAO wrote. The group noted that strong northeasterly winds are carrying the flying insects further than normal.

    “From the second week of December onwards, several waves of numerous swarms can be expected to move south in Somalia and Ethiopia, reaching northern Kenya," the FAO added.

    ​Video and photos from the area show the ground covered in millions of brown grasshoppers driven into a swarming phase by a combination of weather and crowding, and cropland shredded by their ravenous collective hunger.

    Etienne Peterschmitt, the FAO’s representative in Somalia, told Xinhua News Agency on Saturday the organization’s efforts to track and inhibit the ravenous grasshopper swarms had also been majorly stepped up.

    “These resources include aircraft, vehicles, equipment, biopesticides, insect growth regulators and staff that have been strategically positioned in various parts of the country,” he said in a statement.

    Somali Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Said Hussein Iid told Xinhua that the increase in locust swarms was the worst the country had seen in decades.

    “However, since this protracted crisis started in December 2019, Somalia’s capacity to respond has been strengthened thanks to concerted efforts by the government and FAO,” he said.

    According to Africa News, even a small swarm of locusts can eat as much grain in a day as 35,000 people could. In a prior locust period between January and April, swarms destroyed 1.3 million hectares of grazing land and nearly 200,000 hectares of crops, resulting in the loss of 350,000 tons of cereals.

    The risk of famine is palpable. From 2020 to 2012, more than 260,000 people died in Somalia amid a severe drought said to be the worst in more than half a century and a civil war against the al-Qaeda-aligned terrorist group al-Shabaab. In Yemen, the UN World Food Program has categorized more than 20 million Yemenis as food insecure, with almost one-third of families suffering food gaps in their diet amid an unrelenting Saudi-led war to destroy the Shiite Houthi movement.

    War in Ethiopia has also created a new refugee crisis, with tens of thousands fleeing the Tigray region into neighboring Sudan, crowding into refugee camps that are quickly becoming overwhelmed and short on supplies. The UN has said it expects as many as 200,000 refugees will cross the border in the next six months. Some 80% of the population of Tigray are subsistence farmers.

    Meanwhile, researchers are working on new methods to predict where locust outbreaks will happen next. Scientists at the International Center of Insect Physiology and Ecology believe that new computer models developed by observing swarms and the conditions that give rise to them can help farmers and governments to better target their prevention efforts in areas before they hatch into locust swarms, according to a Sunday report by Science Times.

    Related:

    Yemen's Houthis Claim to Have Targeted Saudi Aramco Facility in Jeddah
    Trump Mulling Near-Total Withdrawal of US Forces From Somalia Amid Global Pullback, Report Suggests
    Refugees Flood Into Sudan as Ethiopia Promises 'Final Offensive' Against Rebel Tigrayans
    Tags:
    Yemen, Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia, East Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A tourist with a face mask takes a picture with her mobile phone at the entrance of the Bailong Elevator in the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in China's Hunan province.
    'Hundred Dragons Elevator', the World's Highest Outdoor Lift That Inspired 'Avatar' Creators
    Presidential Wins
    Presidential Wins
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse