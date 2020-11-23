Armed Group Reportedly Tries to Enter HQ of Libya's National Oil Corporation

An unidentified armed group has deployed forces outside the main office of Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) in Tripoli and tried to enter the building, according to several local news outlets, including al-Wasat and Libya 24. The group has blocked the road leading to the NOC's headquarters with vehicles, Reuters reported, citing anonymous sources in the city and the country's oil industry.
The reported blockade of the NOC's HQ comes amid a continuing spat between the company and Libya's Tripoli-based central bank. The NOC refused to transfer funds obtained from the sale of oil to the bank until the Libya’s domestic crisis is resolved, citing a lack of transparency on the central bank's end when it comes to spending the country's oil money.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
