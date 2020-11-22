Burkina Faso Security Fire Warning Shots at US Citizen Who Then Dies at Hospital, Reports Claim

Soldiers fired warning shots at the man outside the Baba Sy military base on Saturday, after he refused to comply and tried to flee, a high-ranking security source told AFP, adding that some of the shots hit the American citizen and he was then taken to a health center, where he died.
The American Embassy in Burkina Faso confirmed to AFP the death of an American citizen in Ouagadougou.
The incident comes ahead of a general election in Burkina Faso scheduled for Sunday, November 22. The US embassy has advised American citizens to exercise caution, warning that terrorist attacks, kidnappings, unrest and violence are possible in Burkina Faso ahead, during and following the election.
