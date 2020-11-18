Register
01:41 GMT18 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Ghana’s Special Prosecutor Resigns, Citing ‘Political Interference’ in Report on Gold Royalties Deal

    Sputnik Screenshot
    Africa
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/11/1081197622_0:0:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_cb30591406cc41f04b8f79c1fd79f705.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202011181081197676-ghanas-special-prosecutor-resigns-citing-political-interference-in-report-on-gold-royalties-deal/

    The dramatic resignation of Ghanaian Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, one of West Africa’s most well-known anti-corruption crusaders, could spell doom for a controversial deal he opposed that would sell much of Ghana’s gold futures on the London stock market.

    Amidu told Ghanaian news site Graphic he had quit the post four years before his appointment was over due to “political interference in the independence” of his office.

    In a letter addressed to Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, Amidu said he took the job in January 2019 because Akufo-Addo promised to ensure his “independence and freedom of action” in pursuing corruption in the government.

    "The events of 12th November 2020 removed the only protection I had from the threats and plans directed at me for undertaking the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions anti-corruption assessment report and dictates that I resign as the Special Prosecutor immediately,” Amidu wrote.

    According to Ghanaian news site MyJoyOnline, the November 12 event to which Amidu refers is the death of former Ghanaian President J.J. Rawlings, who ruled the West African country for 30 years and who served as a vital go-between for Amidu and Akufo-Addo.

    Gold Royalties Deal Challenged

    However, Amidu made clear the precipitating cause was the stormy reaction given to his report on the Agyapa Deal, a proposal to sell most of Ghana’s future gold royalties, presently owned by the government, to a company based on the British island of Jersey, a well-known tax haven.

    “The reaction I received for daring to produce the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions anti-corruption report convinces me beyond any reasonable doubt that I was not intended to exercise any independence as the Special Prosecutor in the prevention, investigation, prosecution, and recovery of assets of corruption,” Amidu wrote. “My position as the Special Prosecutor has consequently become clearly untenable.”

    Amidu’s report highlighted the risks involved in selling almost 76% of the royalties generated from 16 large Ghanaian gold mines to a company in a well-known tax haven and a secrecy jurisdiction, including money laundering. Ghanaian Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta claimed in August the deal was totally transparent and that posting 49% of the company’s royalties on the London Stock Exchange - a first for any African gold company - would only enhance the country’s wealth.

    According to Graphic, the president’s office had reportedly sat on the report for two weeks before a frustrated Amidu released it publicly on November 2. The outlet reported that two days later, Ofori-Atta “refuted” Amidu’s assessment, and Akufo-Addo pressured the special prosecutor to accept the rebuke. 

    “That would have compromised my independence as the” special prosecutor, Amidu told the outlet.

    The Agyapa Deal has since gone back to the Parliament of Ghana, which will have to OK it again before the end of the year.

    Corruption Probes Blocked From Document Access

    Amidu further noted in his letter that during his tenure, he encountered one barrier after another to his attempted corruption probes - a complaint he has made almost as long as he has been a special prosecutor.

    “You ask for information; you can’t get it. You ask for docket; the docket cannot be produced. You ask a minister for a record; the record cannot be produced. How do you fight corruption when those appointed by the president who has a vision are not coordinating with the Office of the Special Prosecutor to achieve his mandate? That is the challenge we have to face,” Amidu told the Ghana Audit Service in 2018.

    Indeed, some thought that resigning would be an appropriately dramatic way for Amidu to call attention to the repeated interference with his office. Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni told GhanaWeb just hours before Amidu’s letter became known that he was surprised it hadn’t happened yet.

    “My surprise is why Martin Amidu hasn’t resigned. Because he keeps giving one reason to the other, if all of these is continuing and you have no solution to it, the best is to resign so they could be some attention to the challenges in that office,” Awuni said. “You have somebody in office and for 3 years the only work he’s done is the Agyapa deal. So if there are challenges that are not being resolved, the best thing for him is to resign.”

    Related:

    New Investment Opportunity In Gold, Equity, Debt on Diwali As Fixed Deposits Lose Sheen: Analysts
    British Soap Opera Star Wanted by Ghana Authorities Over Sale of Military Planes
    From Africa to Russia: Ghana Student Opens Up on His Path to Become a Diplomat
    Tags:
    royalties, gold, corruption probe, resignation, special prosecutor, Ghana
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The photo Mars by Hong Kong photographer Kelvin Yuen, the winner of The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020.
    International Landscape Photographer of the Year Selects Best Snapshots of 2020
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse