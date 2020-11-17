Register
21:04 GMT17 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US Army Waiting Aircraft

    Trump Mulling Near-Total Withdrawal of US Forces From Somalia Amid Global Pullback, Report Suggests

    © CC0
    Africa
    Get short URL
    by
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106803/25/1068032596_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_c9db1169da746a9cf65abe754ea562ad.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202011171081196034-trump-mulling-near-total-withdrawal-of-us-forces-from-somalia-amid-global-pullback---report/

    Following to removal of US Defense Secretary Mark Esper, the Pentagon and acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller have announced a withdrawal of thousands of troops from Afghanistan and Iraq, leaving around 2,500 residual personnel in both countries.

    US President Donald Trump is reportedly looking to withdraw nearly all US military personnel from Somalia as part of a global pullout that is slated to see a decline in American forces in Afghanistan and a reportedly smaller withdrawal from Iraq.

    Citing anonymous US officials, Reuters reported Tuesday that Miller, who previously served as director of the National Counterterrorism Center, is seeking to carry out a near-total withdrawal of the roughly 700 US troops in Somalia, who have been stationed in the East African country to combat local al-Shabaab militants.

    The US has recently conducted pullouts in the Somali cities of Bossaso and Galkayo. Somali Colonel Ahmed Abdullahi Sheikh told the outlet that further withdrawals by the US would undermine trust and provide militants with an upper hand.

    “It would create a vacuum. The Somali security forces have good morale because of the US troops … there’s the possibility of air support if they are attacked, they can have medevacs,” he declared.

    However, no finalized decisions have been made, and no orders have been delivered to US military leadership regarding Somalia, according to the US officials who spoke to Reuters.

    Miller announced Tuesday afternoon that the Pentagon would be officially reducing the US military presence in Afghanistan and Iraq to 2,500 troops each, USA Today reported. There are presently around 4,500 US military personnel stationed in Afghanistan and 3,000 personnel in Iraq. 

    “This is consistent with our established plan and strategic objectives,” he argued, hours after informing members of the US Congress of the decision. 

    Many US officials and allies have expressed concern over the now-confirmed pullout of troops from Afghanistan. 

    A U.S. Marine from Bravo Company of the 1st Battalion, 6th Marines gestures during an operation in Marjah, Helmand province February 21, 2010. NATO forces are facing strong resistance eight days into a major offensive in southern Afghanistan as Taliban fighters dig in to fight to the death.
    © REUTERS / Goran Tomasevic
    A U.S. Marine from Bravo Company of the 1st Battalion, 6th Marines gestures during an operation in Marjah, Helmand province February 21, 2010. NATO forces are facing strong resistance eight days into a major offensive in southern Afghanistan as Taliban fighters dig in to fight to the death.

    "The price for leaving too soon or in an uncoordinated way could be very high. Afghanistan risks becoming once again a platform for international terrorists to plan and organize attacks on our homelands,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement to CNN on Tuesday.

    “And [Daesh] could rebuild in Afghanistan the terror caliphate it lost in Syria and Iraq.”

    The US President tweeted in December that Americans should expect to see the “small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas!”

    However, with no finalization in the Afghan peace process, the region is already facing a possible “humanitarian disaster” linked to government and Taliban clashes, according to UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

    “If this peace effort collapses then we could see a big humanitarian disaster in the country that is for sure, I hope it won’t,” he told the Associated Press Tuesday. “I think we need to be ready for everything here, we need to be ready for more humanitarian issues.”

    Related:

    US Army Pushes for Missile to Reach Moscow From Germany, as Discarded INF Treaty Sought to Prevent
    Photo: US Army Museums to Purge Collections, Give Away Duplicate Weapons, Uniforms
    US Army Adopts SM-6 Naval Missile as New Ground-Launched Weapon
    Photo: US Army Tests New Low-Cost Anti-Air Missile as Alternative to Costly Patriots
    ‘F**king Sickening’: US Army to Discipline Staff Sergeant Over TikTok Bashing Trainees - Video
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Pentagon, US military, US pullout, Middle East, Africa, Somalia, Iraq, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The photo Mars by Hong Kong photographer Kelvin Yuen, the winner of The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020.
    International Landscape Photographer of the Year Selects Best Snapshots of 2020
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse