Register
17:30 GMT16 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Members of Tigray police (File)

    Heavy Clashes Reported at Eritrean Border With Ethiopia's Rebelling Tigray Region

    © AFP 2020 / EDUARDO SOTERAS
    Africa
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/06/1081052919_0:75:3071:1803_1200x675_80_0_0_83848b516437dcbb935688b12625a09c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202011161081183510-heavy-clashes-reported-at-eritrean-border-with-ethiopias-rebelling-tigray-region/

    The political conflict between the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) party and its former coalition allies in the Ethiopian government, which started in 2019, ultimately resulted in clashes between regional and federal military forces in September 2020. The conflict eventually started to spill over into neighbouring Eritrea.

    The use of heavy weapons and bombers has been detected at the border between Eritrea and Ethiopia's northern Tigray Region, which has recently been clashing with the country's federal government over political disagreements, the Somali Guardian has reported. According to the online media outlet, the exchange of fire has already forced some Eritreans living near the border to flee their homes and seek shelter in nearby mountain caves.

    The report of heavy border clashes comes as the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) continues its military standoff against Ethiopia's federal forces. The TPLF claims that Eritrea is helping the federal government and alleges that Eritrean armoured units have already crossed the border into the Tigray region to start an offensive.
    Ethiopians call for the end of the government's military actions in the Tigray region in front of the US State Department in Washington DC.
    © AFP 2020 / NICHOLAS KAMM
    People demonstrate against Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Washington DC

    A representative of the TPLF earlier confirmed that the rebelling region's forces conducted a missile strike on Eritrea's capital, Asmara, on 14 November in response to its alleged deployment of 16 divisions across the two countries' border. Two missiles struck Asmara's airport, while one fell within the city limits. Eritrea's government denies being involved in the armed dispute between the Tigray region and Addis Ababa.

    Ethiopian Orthodox Christians light candles and pray for peace during a church service at the Medhane Alem Cathedral in the Bole Medhanealem area of the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Thursday, 5 November 2020.
    © AP Photo / Mulugeta Ayene
    Ethiopian Military Deploys Air Power in Opposition-Controlled Tigray Region

    The conflict between the two first started in 2019, when the TPLF withdrew from the governing political coalition, refusing to merge into a larger Prosperity Party. Following the escalation of tensions between the former political allies, the last straw was the Ethiopian government's refusal to recognise the results of the September 2020 Tigray parliamentary elections, in which the TPLF secured a landslide victory. Subsequently, TPLF-supporting regional special forces purportedly attacked a military camp of the Ethiopian National Defence Force located in the Tigray region's capital Mekelle. Ethiopia's federal government then launched a counter-offensive with the stated goal of bringing the rebellious region back "under the rule of law".

    Related:

    Ethiopia Accuses Tigray Forces of Firing Rockets Towards Two Cities in Neighbouring Region
    Fear of Refugees Heading to Europe as Ethiopia Prosecutes War Against ‘Criminal Junta’ in Tigray
    Ethiopian Military Deploys Air Power in Opposition-Controlled Tigray Region
    Ethiopian Prime Minister Appoints New Chief Executive of Tigray Region
    Number of Ethiopian Refugees Fleeing to Sudan Amid Tigray Conflict Nears 25,000 - Reports
    Tags:
    clashes, conflict, rebels, Eritrea, Ethiopia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women take part in the opening of the Slobozhanschina historical and cultural complex in the Belgorod Region on 14 November 2020.
    Partying Old Style: Ethno Village in Russia's Belgorod Region
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse