Participants of Libyan Political Dialogue Agree to Continue Talks in One Week

"We will continue to work on this [mechanism for selection of new executive positions], we are going to discuss this in a meeting coming up next week, I expect that a decision will be made very shortly to select the selection members," Williams told reporters at a briefing, broadcast on the UNSMIL Facebook page.
"We still have a lot of work to do, the participants must soldier on and I know that they will. We have already agreed to reconvene in about one week's time in a virtual meeting. At the next meeting, they will agree upon the selection mechanism for the executive authority, and in the coming days I’ve asked them to identify volunteers to form a legal committee to address the question of the constitutional basis for the election," Williams said.
On Friday, Williams said that the participants of the forum had agreed that the date for national elections on a constitutional basis should be on December 24, 2021, 70 years after Libya's Declaration of Independence.
"[Out of 75 delegates], 42 participants of the forum had asked Stephanie Williams to postpone the vote on persons applying for top positions in the state until December 15," one source said, adding that the UNSMIL head wanted to hold the vote as early as Sunday.
Another source said that the vote was put off right away because the delegates had failed to reach an agreement on the executive positions.
Libya has been divided between two opposing governments since the overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The administrations known as the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) control the country's west and east, respectively. The eastern-based House of Representatives is aligned with the LNA.
All comments
Show new comments (0)