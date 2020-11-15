Gunmen Attack Passenger Bus in Ethiopia, Kill at Least 34 People, NHR Says

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has stated that at least 34 people were killed in a "gruesome" attack on a passenger bus in the western part of the country. According to the EHRC, the death toll from the attack in the Benishangul-Gumuz region is likely to rise.
“The latest attack is a grim addition to the human cost which we bear collectively." - @DanielBekele@EthioHRC is saddened to learn of gruesome attack on passenger bus heading from Wonbera to Chagni in Benishangul-Gumuz on Nov 14. Fatalities estimated at 34, but likely to rise.— Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (@EthioHRC) November 15, 2020
Tensions in the African country escalated amid clashes in the country’s Tigray region between local troops and federal forces. Last week, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali announced a six-month state of emergency in Tigray, citing "illegal and violent activities [that are] endangering the constitution and constitutional order".
