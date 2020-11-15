Eritrea’s Capital Targeted With Missiles Launched From Ethiopia’s Territory, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least two rockets, suspected to have been launched by the leaders of Ethiopia’s Tigray Region, have hit Eritrea’s capital, Asmara, The Telegraph reports.

The rockets hit the Asmara airport at around 8 p.m. local time (17:00 GMT) on Saturday, the newspaper said. The number of casualties is unknown.

One eyewitness in Asmara told The Telegraph that the rockets appeared to be long-range missiles.

Meanwhile, Morad News reported that three missiles hit Asmara on Saturday evening: two of them striking the airport and the third hitting the Sembel residential complex. According to Morad News, communications were disrupted in parts of Eritrea and power was cut in the capital following the missile attacks.

UPDATE: Communications down in parts of #Eritrea following missile attacks in the capital at around 8:00 pm this evening. 2 of the missiles hit #Asmara airport. 3rd missile hit the Sembel residential complex. Casualties unknown yet. Power cut in the city, army patrolling streets. — Morad News (@MoradNews) November 14, 2020

​Earlier on Saturday, Chairman of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and acting President of the Tigray Region Debretsion Gebremichael claimed responsibility for two missile attacks in the Amhara region of Ethiopia and did not exclude more strikes, including in Eritrea, saying on Tigray TV that all means would be used "to defend ourselves."

TPLF makes a shameless admission to have undertaken a surprise and lightning strike on the Northern Command of Ethiopian National Defence Forces. If there were any iota of doubt left on the malicious attack perpetrated by TPLF on our National Defence Forces, here's a confession. pic.twitter.com/5RaMVZ1BPv — Ethiopia State of Emergency Fact Check (@SOEFactCheck) November 14, 2020

​Earlier this week, the Ethiopian Parliament approved the establishment of a provisional government in Tigray. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali said on Twitter that law enforcement operations in Tigray were proceeding as planned and that they would cease only when the "criminal junta" is disarmed.

Our law enforcement operations in Tigray are proceeding as planned: operations will cease as soon as the criminal junta is disarmed, legitimate administration in the region restored, and fugitives apprehended & brought to justice — all of them rapidly coming within reach. — Abiy Ahmed Ali 🇪🇹 (@AbiyAhmedAli) November 10, 2020

​At the start of November, the Ethiopian government accused the TPLF of attacking a federal military base and launched an offensive in the Tigray Region.