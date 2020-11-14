Explosions Rock Two Cities in Ethiopia Amid Brewing Tensions in Tigray Region – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Two explosions have hit the Ethiopian cities of Bahir Dar and Gondar in the northern state of Amhara amid the escalation of tensions in the nearby state of Tigray, media reported on Saturday.

According to Turkey's Anadolu news agency, the blast in Bahir Dar was followed by gunfire.

Further details of the incidents remain unknown with sources telling Anadolu that the situation in both cities had already been stabilised.

Last week, Ethiopia's central government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the ruling party in the northern Tigray region, of attacking a local military base, a charge that the party denies. Ensuing clashes led to multiple casualties on both sides.

The Ethiopian armed forces later launched an operation in the defiant region. The prime minister's office announced a state of emergency in Tigray for a period of six months in light of "illegal and violent activities [that are] endangering the constitution and constitutional order" and the impossibility of control and prevention via regular law enforcement mechanisms.

According to the prime minister's office, the TPLF have sought weapons to arm paramilitary troops in the region "in the past few weeks." The prime minister's office also accused the party of provocations and incitement to violence "over the past months," such as dressing their forces in military uniforms resembling those of neighboring Eritrea in a bid to conduct false-flagged interventions.

The TPLF has been in opposition to the incumbent government. In September, it asked the cabinet to hold local elections, which were earlier postponed over COVID-19. After getting a rejection, the party organised elections on its own which the central government never recognised as legitimate.

On Friday, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet warned that the conflict in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray, with reported mass killings and the region's suspected blockade, risks getting out of control and spilling across the border.

Citing a report by Amnesty International in which the watchdog claimed mass killings in the Mai-Kadra town in Tigray's southwest, the UN human rights chief called for a full inquiry and said that if verified, these killings would "of course amount to war crimes".

"However, the first priority right now must be to stop the fighting and prevent any further atrocities from taking place", she added.