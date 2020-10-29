Libya's High Council of State Chairman Urges GNA Head Al-Sarraj to Postpone Resignation

In an address to the head of the GNA, al-Mishri said that the ongoing intra-Libyan negotiations should allow for a new Presidential Council to be formed in the near future.
"In this regard, you are required to continue to perform your duties until the election of a new Presidential Council in order to avoid a political vacuum and ensure the stability of the country", al-Mishri said.
Al-Sarraj in September announced his intention to stand down as the head of Libya's Tripoli-based government after more than four years in office. At that time, al-Sarraj said that he would transfer his powers to a new executive authority by the end of October.
Following the 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission's successful talks one week ago, which resulted in an agreement on a permanent ceasefire, the UN-mediated Libyan Political Dialogue Forum is expected to hold an in-person meeting in Tunisia on 9 November, following Monday's virtual session.
Libya is currently governed by the GNA and the rival Tobruk-based eastern parliament. The latter has cooperated with the Libyan National Army, led by General Khalifa Haftar, and has the support of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.
