Tunisia Closes Entries to Riot-Ridden City of Sbeitla as Clashes Continue - Reports

A mass rally rocked Sbeitla after a resident died in the early hours of Tuesday when his kiosk was demolished per an order by the authorities. Demonstrators began throwing stones at the police officers, which prompted the security forces to use tear gas to disperse them. The country's army units have since entered the city.
أهالي سبيطلة يشيعون عبد الرزاق الخشناوي إلى مثواه الأخير pic.twitter.com/gCBSsYSwRh— 🇹🇳أبوريان🇹🇳 (@abourayen10) October 13, 2020
According to the media outlet, the clashes in the city continue.
قطع للطريق و تخريب لعدد من الإدارات بعد وفاة كهل كان نائما داخل احد الاكشاك في سبيطلة pic.twitter.com/pQRoMBu4ug— Fahd Ferssi 🇹🇳 (@boularesmoncof) October 13, 2020
الجيش التونسي، يتدخل لحماية المنشآت في معتمدية سبيطلة من محافظة القصرين بالشمال الغربي للبلاد، وذلك على خلفية تظاهرات عنيفة إثر مقتل كهل داخل "كشك" خلال تنفيذ قرار هدم صادر عن السلطات.— Moussa ElZarif (@Moussaelzarif) October 13, 2020
فيما اقيل والي محافظة القصرين ومسؤولين أمنيين أثنين على خلفية الواقعة نفسها. pic.twitter.com/3lraJ2TXI4
Following the tragic incident with Sbeitla's resident and clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers, Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi has decided to dismiss the province's governor, the city's mayor, the chief of the local police department and the head of the region's national security service.
All comments
Show new comments (0)