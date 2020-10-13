Up to 20 Feared Dead in Nigeria as Fuel Truck Blast Sets Fire to Nearly a Dozen Cars

The incident took place in Erin-Ijesha along the Ilesa-Akure expressway in Nigeria’s western state of Osun.

As many as 20 motorists are feared dead in the wake of a tanker truck explosion, Nigerian media have reported.

Road safety officials say the crash took place Monday morning shortly before 11 am after the driver of a Mack tanker truck filled with diesel fuel lost control of his vehicle, tipping it over on its side. The fuel spilt on the highway and ignited, with flames consuming the truck and ten other vehicles, including four commercial busses.

Investigators still don’t know the cause of the disaster. However, an eyewitness told Nigeria’s The Nation newspaper that the incident took place after a convoy of busses sought to overtake the tanker along a curved section of the road.

Along with the dead, multiple people were injured, with local residents rushing to assist the injured and helping to take them to local hospitals for treatment. Police, firemen and the Federal Road Safety Corps spent several hours battling the fire and clearing the road in the accident’s aftermath.

A second deadly incident took place nearby on Monday along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, with four people killed instantly after a Daf truck and a Mazda bus slammed into one another in a head-on collision before dawn. Two people were injured.

The Federal Road Safety Corps recorded over 8,500 traffic accidents between January and November of 2019, with an estimated 39,800 Nigerians dying in road crashes in 2018.