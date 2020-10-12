Register
18:39 GMT12 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the NASREC Expo Centre in Johannesburg on 24 April 2020.

    South Africa's President Refuses to Brand Attacks on White Farmers 'Genocidal'

    © AP Photo / Jerome Delay
    Africa
    Get short URL
    by
    0 22
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0c/1080750703_0:0:3069:1726_1200x675_80_0_0_927482de0e86082353a0bf32509cfb31.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202010121080750748-south-africas-president-refuses-to-brand-attacks-on-white-farmers-genocidal/

    At the beginning of October, young white farmer Brendin Horner was brutally murdered in South Africa’s Free State. Two black suspects have now been charged in relation to his killing, with the court hearing on the case witnessing riots from pressure groups which see Horner’s death as ethnically motivated.

    South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa rejected claims that recent attacks on farmers should be viewed as racial actions, according to his comments distributed in a weekly newsletter.

    "Contrary to the irresponsible claims of some lobby groups, killings on farms are not ethnic cleansing”, the President wrote. "They are not genocidal. They are acts of criminality and must be treated as such."

    According to South Africa’s leader, it was naïve to assume that “relations in farming communities have been harmonious” in the past three decades since the end of apartheid. However, the President pointed out, it is the black and poor who have remained the main victims of violence in the country.

    “The claim that violent crime on farms is part of an orchestrated campaign by blacks to drive white farmers off their land is simply not borne out by fact”, he said.

    His comments come after a group of white farmers stormed a courthouse in the Free State province on Tuesday during a first court hearing in relation to the murder of local farmer, Brendin Horner.

    The man, 21, was brutally tortured and killed on 1 October. Two black suspects, alleged to be livestock thieves, have now been charged with his murder. The demonstration led to shots being fired and a police van being burnt, as the protesters were trying to get to suspects, allegedly to carry out justice themselves. The leader of the rioters, Andre Pienaar, was eventually charged with terrorism on Friday.

    In his newsletter, Ramaphosa referred to Horner’s murder as “the brutal killing” but condemned “the spectacle of white farmers” which he said “has opened up wounds that go back many generations”.

    A unidentified farmer looks at burning grass lands that was set alight next to his farm near the town of De Doorns, South Africa, Friday, Jan 11, 2013
    © AP Photo / Schalk van Zuydam
    A unidentified farmer looks at burning grass lands that was set alight next to his farm near the town of De Doorns, South Africa, Friday, Jan 11, 2013

    Horner’s murder and other attacks on farms was branded by civil rights group AfriForum as “a form of terror”. The group has been representing the interests of the country’s minority white population, telling AFP that 292 attacks on rural farmers have been recorded this year, 38 of which resulted in murders that have been carried out across all races.

    “Not all farm murders are racially motivated, but race is not irrelevant. It is wrong to state that farm murders are by definition racially motivated. It is, however, just as wrong to try to present farm murders simply as ‘ordinary crimes’ or to state that race is in truth irrelevant”, the group’s deputy chief executive Ernst Roets recently said.

    Ramaphosa has been one of the key pushers for the policy of land redistribution, after his election as President in February 2018 when he replaced South Africa’s previous head, Jacob Zuma. The new President announced a plan to make necessary changes to South Africa’s constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation. This move was widely condemned by the farming community where most fertile land is believed to be owned by the country’s white minority.

    According to the 2019 census, more than 80% of South Africa’s nearly 58 million population is black, with whites accounting for only between 8% and 9% of the country’s inhabitants.

    Tags:
    ethnic cleansing, racial hatred, racial issue, Cyril Ramaphosa, Jacob Zuma, South Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gorkan Telci, of Southborough, Massachusetts pauses to consider where to aim his camera as the fall foliage on the eastern slope of Lower Wolfjaw Mountain in the Adirondacks leaves him spoilt for choice, Sunday, 27 September 2020.
    The Beauty of Autumn Around the World
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse