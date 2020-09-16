Register
20:45 GMT16 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US predator drone unleashing the hellfire missile. This weapon deployed by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Pentagon has killed thousands. The Obama administration has increased its usage in Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia.

    Pentagon Reportedly Seeks Authority to Expand Undeclared War on al-Shabaab Into Kenya

    © Flickr / Abayomi Azikiwe
    Africa
    Get short URL
    by
    201
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202009161080480208-pentagon-reportedly-seeks-authority-to-expand-undeclared-war-on-al-shabaab-into-kenya/

    In the aftermath of an al-Shabaab attack on a Kenyan air base housing US aircraft in January, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) is seeking authorization to expand its undeclared drone war against the Somali militant group across the Kenyan border.

    AFRICOM commanders are asking for authorization to carry out drone strikes across the Somalia-Kenya border under certain circumstances, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing four anonymous American officials.

    According to the report, the cross-border raid by al-Shabaab against Camp Simba’s Manda Bay airstrip stirred up panic at AFRICOM headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, about its inability to respond with air attacks to another incursion.

    The January 5 raid was carried out by fewer than 20 militants, but they killed three Americans - one soldier and two security contractors - and destroyed several aircraft, including a De Havilland Canada Dash 8 surveillance aircraft and two helicopters, plus three other aircraft.

    The Dash 8 was later revealed as belonging to L3Harris Technologies, a private security contractor the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) exposed as flying drones for airstrikes by AFRICOM out of Manda Bay.

    AFRICOM spokesperson Col. Christopher P. Karns did not comment directly on the proposal, but he told the Times the command “certainly recognizes the need to apply consistent international pressure on al-Shabaab and to monitor their activity, presence, and actively confront them in order to prevent their spread. This can take several forms.”

    According to the anonymous officials, the draft guidelines would authorize not just defensive strikes in Kenya, but also offensive attacks if justified as preemptive. However, the authorization would be limited to the border counties of Garissa and Lamu - where Manda Bay is located - and any strikes would require the explicit approval of Nairobi.

    The US delivered the first six of a dozen MD-530F Cayuse Warrior light attack helicopters to the Kenyan Armed Forces in late January, although as Sputnik reported, the deal followed a halving of US foreign aid to Kenya beginning the previous October.

    The US has been at war in Somalia since the early 1990s, but after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by al-Qaeda, the US opened a new, undeclared drone war across a slew of countries, including Somalia, under the self-granted authority of the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Terrorists (AUMF) that underpinned the US War on Terror.

    However, it wasn’t until 2013 that the Obama administration created a vague set of standards by which to judge the validity of ordering such an attack, including “near certainty” of the target’s presence as well as the absence of potential civilian casualties. Sputnik has documented how the Trump administration has eroded those standards, requiring simply a “reasonable certainty” of the target’s presence and totally erasing considerations for potential civilian collateral damage.

    At the same time, the Trump administration has dramatically intensified its air war in Somalia. In the first seven months of 2020 alone, the US carried out more drone strikes in the East African nation than under the George W. Bush and Obama administrations combined, Time reported. According to AFRICOM, that’s 43 airstrikes between January and July 2020, compared to just 42 strikes between 2007 and 2017.

    Persistent investigative reports of AFRICOM’s actions by Amnesty International, which proved those airstrikes have killed and injured many Somalis, contradicting Pentagon claims, resulted in AFRICOM deciding this past spring to begin issuing quarterly reports based on its investigations into claimed civilian casualties. However, their underlying methods for calculating casualties remain unchanged.

    AFRICOM chief Army Gen. Stephen J. Townsend told Voice of America in March that the uptick in strikes had happened because “the threat is higher” after the Manda Bay attack.

    "Al-Shabaab is the largest and most kinetically violent arm of al-Qaeda,” the AFRICOM commander told the House Armed Services Committee at the time. “They are a serious threat to not only the Somali people, but the entire region, and one example [is] in a recent attack in Kenya. Another example is their threats to embassies in the region outside of Somalia. … I would just say that I'm of the belief that al-Shabaab today poses a significant threat to American interests in the region.”

    Related:

    AFRICOM: ‘No Pause’ in Fighting Al-Shabaab Despite 5-Week Halt in Somalia Airstrikes
    At Least 8 People Killed in Al-Shabaab Attack on Military Base in Somalia - Reports
    US AFRICOM Conducts Airstrike Targeting Senior Leader of al-Shabaab in Somalia
    Tags:
    drone war, US Africa Command (AFRICOM), al-Shabaab, Somalia, Kenya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Belgian Crown Princess Elisabeth takes part in a military initiation training at Elsenborn Belgian army camp in Butgenbach, Belgium September 10, 2020.
    Princess Elizabeth, Next in Line to Belgian Throne, Engages in Military Training
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse