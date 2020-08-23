ECOWAS Delegation Calls for Establishing Civilian Government in Mali, Source Says

After talks with Malian stakeholders, Goodluck called for a swift transfer of power to a civilian government, a source said. The head ECOWAS delegate highlighted the efforts of Mali’s military to avoid bloodshed in the country after the recent coup.
According to the source, three members of the ECOWAS delegation plan to meet with ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.
The ECOWAS delegation, headed by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, arrived in the Malian capital of Bamako on Saturday.
Earlier in the week, spokesman for the National Committee for the Salvation of the People Ismael Wague said that the military junta plans to appoint either a civilian or military leader for the transitional period in Mali.
The Malian military toppled elected President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Tuesday.
