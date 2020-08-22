At Least 17 Die in Aircraft Crash in South Sudan, Reports Suggest

According to the Xinhua news agency, around 17 people have died near the city of Juba due to a plane crashing several minutes after takeoff. Preliminary reports suggest it was An-26 cargo plane. Numerous photos and videos allegedly depicting the site of the incident have emerged online.
"According to what I have witnessed, one person was rescued after screaming in pain and was immediately taken to the hospital. We have counted 15 people and two crew members, bringing the total to 17", Joseph Mayom, who witnessed the crash site told Xinhua.
Antonov An-26 cargo plane crashes after takeoff from Juba Airport, South Sudan. At least four occupants on board have died. https://t.co/Mr5k1wmi9V pic.twitter.com/zFANu5KIkX— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@breakingavnews) August 22, 2020
At the moment, there is no official information about what exactly caused the catastrophe.
This morning in South Sudan Juba the plane got crash in Hai referendum area Yaba puol village pic.twitter.com/l8cmGd9jN7— Athian Dut Wol Gar (@AthianGar) August 22, 2020
Cargo Plane crashed in the morning at Kamiro (Lion) area in Juba, South Sudan.— Shafiq Municipality (@ShafiqSwalle256) August 22, 2020
It’s alleged that many lost their lives and only one survived
May their souls rest in peace ✌️ pic.twitter.com/Nhi449cMI1
