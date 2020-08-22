Number of Killed Due to Floods in Sudan Reaches 74

"The number of those killed has reached 74", the ministry said in a statement, as cited by the Sudan Tribune news portal.
The ministry added that 17,063 houses were completely destroyed, while 25,562 others were partially destroyed.
Previous reports indicated that 23 people were killed due to the floods in Sudan.
Earlier in the month, the national ministry of water resources warned citizens to take the necessary precautions to save lives and properties amid the unprecedented rise of the Nile River's water levels, driven by heavy rainfall, the news portal reported.
The heavy rainy season in Sudan begins almost every year in June and lasts until October.
All comments
Show new comments (0)