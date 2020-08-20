Register
20:19 GMT20 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle

    AFRICOM Carries Out Airstrike Targeting al-Shabaab Militant

    © Photo : US Air Force Photo / Lt. Col. Leslie Pratt
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 22
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107265/88/1072658817_0:65:1280:785_1200x675_80_0_0_53e7d181f98e7502df78b0fd52520d6b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202008201080230590-africom-carries-out-airstrike-targeting-al-shabaab-militant/

    US Africa Command (AFRICOM) announced on Thursday it had carried out an airstrike against an al-Shabaab militant.

    According to a Thursday press release, a US strike in Kurtun Warey, a town in the Lower Shabelle region southwest of the capital of Mogadishu, killed a terrorist known for making improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

    AFRICOM said the terrorist was planning to place the devices on a public road. The command said one terrorist was killed in the strike and a motorcycle was destroyed, but that it judged no civilians to have been injured or killed by the attack.

    However, AFRICOM's methods for calculating potential or actual civilian casualties resulting from their airstrikes have repeatedly been called into question by activist groups like Amnesty International. Repeated exposes by the group have forced AFRICOM to commit to quarterly reviews of its actions and to present reports on civilian casualties.

    The US justifies its undeclared war in Somalia under the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Terrorists (AUMF), which gave the Pentagon broad permission to carry the fight to al-Qaeda and groups coordinating with al-Qaeda in the wake of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the United States.

    The Trump administration has dramatically quickened the tempo of the undeclared war in Somalia. In the first seven months of 2020 alone, the US has carried out more drone strikes in the East African nation than under the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations combined, according to an August 14 report by Time. By the end of July, the US had carried out 43 airstrikes in Somalia, as compared to 42 strikes between 2007 and 2017.

    A report published last week by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) revealed that private security contractors operating out of Kenya's  Camp Simba, near the Kenyan-Somali border, are part of the "kill chain" in US drone strikes in Somalia. The report revealed they operate a surveillance aircraft out of the base used for pinpointing targets and following up after attacks, but also that they fly some of the drones themselves.

    In an attack on a Mogadishu hotel on Sunday, more than 10 people were killed and more than 30 injured by bombs planted by al-Shabaab, and in a Monday assault on a Somali military base by the group, eight people were killed.

    Related:

    AFRICOM: ‘No Pause’ in Fighting Al-Shabaab Despite 5-Week Halt in Somalia Airstrikes
    Pentagon Using Private Contractors in Kenya to Help Launch Drone Strikes Into Somalia, Probe Finds
    US Selectively Omits ‘Complicity’ in Libyan War While ‘Angling’ Against Russia, China in Africa
    Tags:
    airstrike, US Africa Command (AFRICOM), al-Shabaab, Somalia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Vaccine Production Process
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Russian Vaccine Production Process
    Running the Numbers
    Running the Numbers
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse