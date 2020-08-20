Qatar Calls to Ensure Security of Politicians Detained in Mali

DOHA (Sputnik) - Qatar’s Foreign Ministry expressed serious concern over the situation in Mali, where a military coup took place on Tuesday and called to ensure the security of detained government officials, according to the ministry's statement.
"The state of Qatar expresses serious concern about the recent events in the Republic of Mali", the ministry said. Qatar "stresses the need to ensure the sovereignty of state institutions and compliance with the law, as well as the security of government officials currently in custody", it added.
On Tuesday, a group of Malian officers, reportedly led by deputy head of the Kati Base Colonel Malick Diaw and General Sadio Camar, staged a mutiny at the Kati military base near Bamako, the capital of Mali, demanding political reforms and fair elections.
The rebels said they had detained several high-ranking officials, including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse. Keita subsequently announced the resignation of the government and parliament.
The coup leaders have declared the formation of a National Committee for the Salvation of the People, closed the country’s borders, imposed a curfew and called for a political transition in the country and general elections.
