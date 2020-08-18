UN Chief Strongly Condemns Mutiny in Mali, Urges Return of Rule of Law

"The Secretary-General is following with deep concern the unfolding developments in Mali, including the military mutiny which culminated in the arrest of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and members of his Government earlier today in Bamako," Dujarric said. "The Secretary-General strongly condemns these actions and calls for the immediate restoration of constitutional order and rule of law in Mali. To this end, he demands the immediate and unconditional release of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and members of his cabinet."
A group of officers from the armed forces of the landlocked West African nation of Mali began a mutiny, reportedly capturing the country’s president and prime minister and taking control of the capital Bamako on Tuesday.
