Over 60 People Killed in Armed Attack on Village in Western Sudan

"More than 60 people were reportedly killed and approximately 60 injured during an armed attack in Masteri Village, north of Beida locality, in West Darfur, on 25 July", the Office said in a statement.
Darfur has been facing a conflict between different communities since the 1980s, which significantly escalated in 2003 when rebel groups launched a campaign to topple the government of then-President Omar Bashir.
In 2007, the UN Security Council and the African Union sent a joint peacekeeping mission to the region. In October 2019, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution to extend the mission mandate in Darfur for another year.
The conflict has resulted in around 300,000 casualties and the displacement of up to 3 million people by United Nations estimates.
