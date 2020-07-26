Algeria Extends Curfew, Quarantine Measures in 29 Provinces

"Following consultations with the science committee and the health authorities as well as having reviewed the health situation across the country, Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad, with the agreement of the republic's president, has decided to extend the measures ... of the mechanism to fight and prevent the coronavirus (COVID-19) from spreading", the office said in a statement.
Among the extended restrictions will be the traffic ban, with the exception of passenger and cargo transports.
The citizens of 29 provinces will also have to stay at home from 8 pm to 5 am local time (19:00 to 04:00 GMT).
As of 26 July, Algeria has confirmed more than 26,357 novel coronavirus cases, along with a death toll of 1,136, according to the World Health Organisation dashboard.
