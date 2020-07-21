Armed Attack in Nigeria's North Leaves 10 People Killed, Scores Injured - Reports

According to the Xinhua news agency, the attack was carried out by armed gunmen in the Gora Gan village of Kaduna's Zango-Kataf area.
There was reportedly a 7-year-old child among those killed.
Citing Isaac Ango-Makama, the local vice chairman of the Nigerian Christian Association, the news agency said several houses were burnt during the attack.
No armed group has by this point claimed the responsibility for the attack, but such attacks on villages are typical of an insurgency waged by the Boko Haram militant group.
On 9 July, an alleged Boko Haram attack near the town of Damboa in the Borno state left at least 20 soldiers dead and a few injured as insurgents ambushed an army convoy.
For more than a decade, Boko Haram has been leading violent warfare targeting civilians in pursuit of eliminating the Western system of education and establish Sharia law in Nigeria. In 2015, the group pledged allegiance to the Daesh* terrorist organization.
* Daesh (aka ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries
