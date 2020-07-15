Tunisian Prime Minister Resigns, Reports Say

Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh has submitted his resignation to President Kais Saied, Reuters reported, citing sources.
Fakhfakh presented his resignation after Tunisia's moderate Islamist party Ennahda, the main party in the ruling coalition, decided to push for a vote of no confidence in the government.
Earlier this week, Fakhfakh said that he would reshuffle the cabinet in a move that could see the removal of six Ennahda ministers from the government.
Elyes Fakhfakh became the country's prime minister in February. Previously, he served as finance minister and tourism minister. After he assumed the position of prime minister, he formed a cabinet that brought together parties with very different agendas, however, they have failed to agree on key policy issues.
